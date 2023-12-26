Titus O'Neil and partners deliver gifts to thousands of Tampa families

TAMPA, Fla. — It was an exciting day for so many children, including Kalilla Judkins.

“Really excited!” she said with a laugh.

She and her family were just one of 5,000 families blessed by the Joy of Giving, an annual celebration hosted by the Bullard Family Foundation, which was founded by WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil.

“It started at my church with just giving out 200 gifts. Now, through our partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, we’ve been able to serve over 31,000 throughout this holiday season,” O’Neil said.

For fifteen years now, the event has spread joy in Tampa’s struggling communities by connecting registered families with resources, food and gifts.

During the Saturday event, the Bullard Family Foundation and its partners even gifted cars to three pre-selected families in need of transportation.

“I love people,” O’Neil said. “People helped me get into this position that I’m in today — people from all walks of life. So, therefore, I enjoy serving all people.”

The event is made possible by his generosity and that of so many others. This generous spirit is going an extra long way.

“It’s hard to come across money right now,” said Jeremy Judkins, Kalilla’s dad.

Judkins doesn’t know how many parents would make it work without the help offered by the annual event.

“Because some people might not have anything at home, so for them to be able to come and get things to be able to make their kids happy — I think that’s a blessing,” he said.