Three buildings evacuated after car crashes into building, hits gas line in Tampa

Three buildings were evacuated Monday morning after a car went into a building and hit a natural gas line.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the Palm Avenue Apartments on 30th St. where it happened.

Responding to a gas leak at the Palm Avenue apartments on N 30th street. Car into building, hit natural gas line. Three buildings evacuated. HAZMAT unit on scene. No injuries reported. — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) March 1, 2021

HAZMAT units are on scene and three buildings had to be evacuated.

