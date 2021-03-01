Menu

Three buildings evacuated after car crashes into building, hits gas line in Tampa

Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 11:31:53-05

Three buildings were evacuated Monday morning after a car went into a building and hit a natural gas line.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the Palm Avenue Apartments on 30th St. where it happened.

HAZMAT units are on scene and three buildings had to be evacuated.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

