Thousands walk to end Alzheimer's at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 2,000 people stepped up to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, care, and hopefully a cure Sunday morning at Raymond James Stadium.

“This is such a great sign for things to come,” Matt Eaton said. “The more people, the better.”

Eaton is the vice president of communications for the Florida Alzheimer’s Association, which is the organizer of the 13th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Eaton said this was their biggest turnout, with the organization reaching 75% of their goal and raising more than $375,000.

“It’s incredible,” Dr. Maria Yanda said.

Yanda is a physician's assistant and a member of the Optum Memory Marchers team. The walk is personal for her for many reasons.

“At least 80% of my patients have some form of dementia, and I see how it affects them every single day,” she said.

Her father also had dementia.

“I always thought it was real simple,” she said. “ There’s so much more fear and sadness, just the unknown.”

One in nine Floridians ages 65 and older have Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Those stats make events like Sunday’s walk more important.

All of the money raised goes toward research and hopefully finding a cure. Yanda believes a cure is on the horizon, especially with more and more people getting involved.

“Right now, the medication we have is treating the symptoms,” she said. “I’m hopeful for a cure for sure.”