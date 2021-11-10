Thousands to join Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — This Saturday thousands of people will join forces for the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Raymond James Stadium.

Registration is free, and open to all ages, although a personal donation is recommended, as well as a commitment to raise money and awareness about the disease.

Any friends and family members affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia are invited to attend.

The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The walk (about two miles) starts at 9:30 a.m. and will journey both outside and inside the stadium.

