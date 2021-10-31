Thousands attend Halloween trick-or-treat, boat parade on the Tampa Riverwalk

TAMPA, Fla—The fifth annual Friends of the Riverwalk Halloween party on the Tampa Riverwalk was back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic put it on pause last year.

Thousands of people put on their costumes and went trick-or-treating up and down the Tampa Riverwalk.

The event lined the Riverwalk from Water Works park to MacDill Park, and more than 40 organizations sponsored treat stations to fill kids’ buckets full of candy.

Then towards the end of the evening, in true Tampa style, there was a boat parade.

John Pellizzari

“The boat parade is co-hosted with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, this will be our second year doing the boat parade. Our judges are National Pediatric Cancer warriors,” said MaryBeth Williams, Executive Director of the Friends of the Riverwalk.

John Pellizzari

The boats took to the Hillsborough River all lit up and decked out for Halloween. It was a gorgeous, and a little spooky way to end the All Hallows [Eve]ning.

