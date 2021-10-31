Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Thousands attend Halloween trick-or-treat, boat parade on the Tampa Riverwalk

items.[0].videoTitle
Halloween events in downtown Tampa bring families to the Riverwalk.
Tampa Riverwalk Halloween party
Posted at 11:52 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 23:52:40-04

TAMPA, Fla—The fifth annual Friends of the Riverwalk Halloween party on the Tampa Riverwalk was back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic put it on pause last year.

Thousands of people put on their costumes and went trick-or-treating up and down the Tampa Riverwalk.

The event lined the Riverwalk from Water Works park to MacDill Park, and more than 40 organizations sponsored treat stations to fill kids’ buckets full of candy.

Then towards the end of the evening, in true Tampa style, there was a boat parade.

Tampa Riverwalk Halloween party

“The boat parade is co-hosted with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, this will be our second year doing the boat parade. Our judges are National Pediatric Cancer warriors,” said MaryBeth Williams, Executive Director of the Friends of the Riverwalk.

Tampa Riverwalk Halloween party

The boats took to the Hillsborough River all lit up and decked out for Halloween. It was a gorgeous, and a little spooky way to end the All Hallows [Eve]ning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information