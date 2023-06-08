'This water is not optimal for our bodies,' University Area residents say their water is toxic

UNIVERSITY AREA, Fla. — The University Area of Tampa in Hillsborough County gets its name from its proximity to USF. According to the data company Cubit, the majority of the people in the 33613 zip code are Black and Brown and 20% live in poverty.

Many people here have complained for years of having to use dirty and potentially unsafe drinking water.

“What we’re experiencing from our water itself, whether it comes to bathroom, the kitchen sink, the tubs, we’re just realizing that this water is not optimal for our bodies,” said Ernett Harris II.

Harris II lives in the University Area with his family and he said the water makes them itch, turns their eyes red, and causes them to cough and sneeze.

“I’m like what is this? It’s way too much happening at one time,” said Harris II.

He refuses to use the water to bathe his young son.

“We’ve just resorted to using wipes because I don’t want to see that. I can’t, I can’t. It breaks my heart to even have to see my son struggling through something like that,” said Harris II as he held his son and wiped his body with baby wipes.

Harris II isn’t the only person having issues with the area’s water.

In 2022, many residents of the Holly Court Apartments were displaced after it was found the apartment’s water – from their well system – was contaminated. The water there, described as sandy, caused skin irritation, among other reactions.

Ringing the Alarm

The University Area Community Development Center has been instrumental in ringing the alarm about the experience for many families there.

“It really contributes to the social determinants of health in our community and one of the reasons why our health conditions are so bad in this community if you don’t have access to water and sewer, that’s a big concern,” said Sarah Combs, CEO of the University Area CDC.

Combs said many residents there aren’t hooked up to the city sewer and water system. Instead, they use septic tanks and well water.

“I’m borderline stunned that an urbanized portion of Tampa still has a large concentration of people on septic tanks,” said Dr. Chris Meindl, professor of geography at the University of South Florida.

Dr. Meindl said using septic tanks to dispose of human waste and well water for drinking can be safe, but as the population grows, so do the chances of water contamination, and converting to city sewer and water requires expensive infrastructure.

“Cities haven’t always extended their infrastructure in a fair way,” explained Dr. Meindl.

NRDC, an environmental organization, found that Florida had the second most water quality violations in the nation. They published a study called “Threats on Tap,” where they advocate for more funding for water infrastructure.

“We really need to be spending some money on upgrading that infrastructure and it’s kind of a boring word – infrastructure – but it’s really what gets the water to your tap. It’s what makes the water safe,” said Eric Olson, one of the co-authors of the study.

Olson said he’s pleased with the Infrastructure Law passed by President Biden in 2021. It invests $30 billion in our nation’s water infrastructure, though some experts say even more funding is necessary.

Possible Solution

George Cassidy with Hillsborough County Public Utilities said there's a new program to get the residents on the city water and sewer service.

“The beauty of this program is we’re paying for those on-site improvements. All those necessary conversions. We’re paying for that. The only thing the homeowner is left with, of course, is a utility bill at the end of the month,” said Cassidy.

According to the City of Tampa's website, they estimate that a customer using about 7,400 gallons of water a month will have a bill of about $110. Cassidy said about 1,300 residents are eligible for the conversion.

They also plan on doing the same conversion projects in communities in Gibsonton, Ruskin and Wimauma.

“Most people enjoy a higher quality of water from a central system either from the county or the city. Water quality is dependable. You know what you’re getting day in and day out, and it’s 24/7. We’re always delivering,” explained Cassidy.

Here's a link to the application.