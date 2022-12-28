Watch Now
The Straz participates in 'Ham4Ham,' lottery to win Hamilton tickets for cheap

Posted at 5:59 AM, Dec 28, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Are you a musical theatre lover? If so, you might want to keep reading.

The Straz Center in Tampa is now one of four theaters participating in "Ham4Ham," a lottery that will allow winners to purchase tickets to the Tony-winning musical Hamilton for $10.

The lottery opens every Friday at 10 a.m. and closes the next Thursday prior to the following week's performance. Winners will be notified between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday through their email and push notifications.

If you are one of the lucky ones, you'll have two hours to claim your prize, with the ability to purchase up to two tickets.

The next drawing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29.

There is no purchase required to enter. To enter, click here.

