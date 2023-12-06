The origin of how Hanukkah came to be

TAMPA, Fla. — The Jewish festival of lights, also known as Hanukkah, starts Thursday evening. I spoke with a local rabbi about the origins of the celebration and what it means to the Jewish community today.

“Hanukkah is an eight-day celebration that we celebrate every year at the early part of winter,” said Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski, director of the Chabad Chai synagogue in South Tampa.

Rabbi Dubrowski said Hanukkah commemorates two miracles that happened when the Jews were living in Israel under the Greek empire.

“Their desire to practice their faith in peace and in safety led them to a revolt against the Greek empire, and they were successful and victorious,” he explained.

Then, there’s the miracle of the oil. After retaking Jerusalem, they wanted to light the menorah in the Temple.

“They only had enough for one night,” Dubrowski said. “They lit it anyways, and, miraculously, it stayed lit for eight nights.”

And that’s why Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days.

“Tradition is a great reminder of the fact that while we may practice in different ways and observe in different ways, the core themes in most religions, for most people, for all of humanity, really, remains the same: to celebrate their families, celebrate their culture, their tradition, their heritage and to preserve that for future generations,” he said.

Rabbi Dubrowski added that with all of the darkness in the world today, the candles of the menorah symbolize the power that light has to illuminate the darkness.

“So, at a time when the Jewish community and, indeed, all of the world is experiencing a darkness that we haven’t seen in some time, it’s incumbent on everyone to illuminate their surroundings and to kindle the flame, the soul within each of us," he said. "I believe that this year, there will be bigger and brighter Hanukkah celebrations than in years past, and more people will seek to come together to support each other and to make sure that the light conquers the darkness."

From everyone at ABC Action News, Happy Hanukkah!