The new Screen Door Microcinema in Ybor City is a movie buff's dream theater

YBOR CITY, Fla. — If you love old movies, new movies, big movies indie movies — if you love talking about, obsessing about movies — a new "microcinema" in Ybor City is your dream theater.

Screen Door: An Ybor City Microcinema is a 38-seat intimate viewing room with a big sound and myriad projection formats.

It's inside the historic Kress building on 7th Avenue, which is now a bustling arts hub.

"Think of your own personal screening room at home but with 40 people instead of four," said co-owner Ann-Eliza Musoke Taylor, who opened the theater along with fellow cinephiles Sean O'Brien and Warren Cockerham.

WFTS

Sean Daly

Right now, the Microcinema is showing movies from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here.

The microcinema can also be rented out for events or other screenings.