The new Screen Door Microcinema in Ybor City is a movie buff's dream theater

YBOR CITY, Fla. — If you love old movies, new movies, big movies indie movies — if you love talking about, obsessing about movies — a new "microcinema" in Ybor City is your dream theater.
Screen Door: An Ybor City Microcinema is a 38-seat intimate viewing room with a big sound and myriad projection formats.
It's inside the historic Kress building on 7th Avenue, which is now a bustling arts hub.
"Think of your own personal screening room at home but with 40 people instead of four," said co-owner Ann-Eliza Musoke Taylor, who opened the theater along with fellow cinephiles Sean O'Brien and Warren Cockerham.
Right now, the Microcinema is showing movies from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here.
The microcinema can also be rented out for events or other screenings.