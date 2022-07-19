The Mad Hatter brings his tea party to Tampa

LITHIA, Fla. — From Tweedle-dee and Tweedle-dumb to the Cheshire Cat and the White Rabbit, Alice in Wonderland has some iconic characters, but if it’s a tea party you’re looking for, there’s only one guy who comes to mind.

Over the next month, The Mad Hatter’s (Gin &) Tea Party will be taking place at Palmetto Country Cub in Lithia.

It’s just like the storybook, only this time you’re playing the role of Alice.

The master of ceremonies himself, the Mad Hatter, leads you down the rabbit hole into a magical world where it’s always six o’clock.

“And they come in, and they say. ‘oh my gosh, where am I,' and we say, ‘you’re in wonderland, and we’re here to have a party,'” said the Dormouse.

“What separates this from everything else is that we have more of a storyline, more of an immersive, interactive, playful experience with each other that acknowledges everyone in the room,” said the Mad Hatter.

Visitors will sit right alongside the Hatter, the March Hare and the Dormouse and join them for a large helping of entertainment and a cup of tea.

“Yes, our teas, we have all different kinds of teas, and they might have a bit of a little flare on them, mixed with gin,” said the Mad Hatter.

All visitors are encouraged to bring a hat, and if they don’t have one, the Hatter will be happy to provide them with one.

“And the queen comes to check, oh the queen,” said the Dormouse.

As for the White Rabbit, don’t count on him to be on time.

“He’s always late, my dear boy,” said the Hatter.

The tea party runs Thursdays through Sundays from now until August 14.

“We want you to create new friends, create new moments with each other, as well as together with the other actors the other characters,” said the Hatter.

You have to be at least 21 years old to enter, but you’ll leave a child at heart.

“And that’s my favorite part of the show, pouring that childlike wonder back to every guest,” said the March Hare.

For more information, click here.