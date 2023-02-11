HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On February 11, the largest illuminated night parade in the South comes to Ybor City.

This weekend, the streets of Ybor will come alive with parade floats and music for the 48th Sant' Yago Knight Parade.

Around 7 p.m., the parade begins on Seventh Avenue in Ybor City.

Ybor, which was founded in 1885, was once recognized as the world's cigar capital, attracting immigrants from Cuba, Spain, Italy, and Germany.

It struggled following the Great Depression, but nightclubs sparked a new entertainment sector in the 1980s and 1990s, and more businesses are now moving in.

The Knight Parade will feature more than 100 groups, including local government leaders and dignitaries, as well as several of Tampa Bay's krewes.

The Knight procession is one of almost 100 annual events that highlight the ancient city.

