The Florida Aquarium ends 2022 with a snowball fight and a 'noon year's' party

The Florida Aquarium in Downtown Tampa is ending 2022 with a snowball party and a "Noon Year's Eve" bash.

Friday is the grand finale of "Snow Days," an annual event that includes snowball slingshots into the bay, an aim-and-throw area, snowball painting and more.

"Snow Days" is spread out all over the aquarium and is included with admission.

On Saturday, they'll switch party hats for a "Noon Year's Eve" midday soiree for families, including a DJ and interactions with animal ambassadors. That event is also included with admission.

