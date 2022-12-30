Watch Now
The Florida Aquarium ends 2022 with a snowball fight and a 'noon year's' party

Both special events included with admission
Sean Daly
Posted at 4:46 AM, Dec 30, 2022
The Florida Aquarium in Downtown Tampa is ending 2022 with a snowball party and a "Noon Year's Eve" bash.

Friday is the grand finale of "Snow Days," an annual event that includes snowball slingshots into the bay, an aim-and-throw area, snowball painting and more.

"Snow Days" is spread out all over the aquarium and is included with admission.

On Saturday, they'll switch party hats for a "Noon Year's Eve" midday soiree for families, including a DJ and interactions with animal ambassadors. That event is also included with admission.

For more on the Florida Aquarium, go here.

