The City of Tampa replacing old pipes in four neighborhoods

TAMPA, Fla. — Some much-needed water improvements are coming to the Forest Hills community, part of a $92,000,000 plan to redesign four of Tampa's neighborhoods.

The City of Tampa will replace aging water and stormwater pipes in Forest Hills, East Tampa, Macfarlane Park and Virginia Park.

These fixes are meant to not only improve water pressure but also avoid water main breaks.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jane Castor said many pipes in Tampa are aging.

"We respond to burst water pipes and wastewater to the tune of multiple millions of dollars a year," said Mayor Castor.

"The project itself has over 100,000 feet of new water main, so if you do the math, that's a little over 19 miles of new water mains in four different neighborhoods,” said project manager Brad Williamson.

Most construction in Forest Hills is expected to take place between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Work should wrap up by the end of 2023.