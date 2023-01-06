The challenges of Dry January and advice on how to keep at it

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Giving up alcohol for the entire month of January is often a popular resolution to start the new year. Especially after an increase in alcohol use among people of all ages during the pandemic.

But, like any new year’s resolution, the Dry January challenge can be difficult to stick with it.

“Dry January; I tried it last year. I failed weekend number two," Tampa resident Allan McClure said.

Much like eating healthier and exercising more, quitting alcohol for a month can be a challenge.

"I feel like without drinking; I don't really know what to do with my weekends anymore. And so I think that's the hardest part is just coming up with other hobbies to occupy your time," McClure explained.

He said pressure from friends wanting to go out on the weekends doesn't help.

But not drinking has its benefits.

According to a University of Sussex study, 71% of people who took part in Dry January said they slept better, 67% had more energy, 58% lost weight and 54% reported better skin.

“The reason we're doing Dry January is not just to purify the body, mind and spirit. It really is to take a look at your specific relationship with it. That’s why I don’t want anyone beating themselves up. Every single person is different," Adam Jablin, Addiction Recovery Coach, said.

Jablin said taking time away from alcohol forces you to acknowledge your cravings, like when and why you’re wanting to drink.

It could save you some money, too.

"I would say I budget a little over $300 a weekend on alcohol alone at bars and drinking out at restaurants and so with that; I thought I'd save close to 1000 bucks a month if I just didn't drink," McClure added.

And while McClure dares to attempt Dry January again, he said he’s working on bettering himself in small ways each day.

What I'm trying, instead of a dry month in total, is to take a weekend off a month of drinking completely and so that means no alcohol for a weekend.

If you do fall off the wagon, those who’ve been there say, keep trying.

“You have to fall down seven, get up eight, but you have to keep going for it. I don't care what that is. It could be goal. It could be Dry January. It doesn't matter. You just have to keep trying," Jablin added.