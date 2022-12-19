'That burning smell' and other things to know before you turn on your heat this week

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — With a winter wallop of cold air coming for most of the United States, including here in Florida, you need to check your heater now.

“A lot of times people wait until the very last moment and it’s 30 degrees outside and now we’ve got 20-30 service calls all lined up at the safe time," said Jeff Munger, owner of 2 Cool Air Conditioning.

He spends most of the year fixing air conditioning units. But when Florida gets a cold spell, it's time to use the heat. He said when people crank it on, many get worried about a burning/smoky smell. But Munger said that is completely fine.

“A little smoke smell. Obviously, smoke rolling out of the ductwork is not a good thing. A light burnt toast smell is normal,” said of heating systems.

Typically, the smell is just dust burning off on the heating elements. Munger said should go away quickly.

However, if the heat doesn't work properly, there are several things that could be wrong.

“Sometimes people like to change their own thermostat, and it doesn’t get wired correctly. That’s one of our number one service calls.”

Munger said to change out filters and clear out the drain line to avoid trouble.

Also remember to bring your pets inside. Just because they have a fur coat doesn't mean they can't get cold. Finally, as you get your home ready for those low temperatures, do some research to see which plants can handle which temps.