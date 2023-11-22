Thanksgiving brings Tampa International Airport largest crowd of the year

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is expecting more than 80,000 ticketed passengers today, making it one of the busiest days of the year. By late afternoon, there were big crowds at the airport, but things were operating smoothly.

Lots of people filled the airport, heading to places throughout the country to see loved ones, while others came here for Thanksgiving.

West Point cadets return

Four local families welcomed their sons home from their first semester away at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“I haven’t been here in five months, so this is my first time back home,” said Isaac Green.

Green and the other cadets were excited about getting a short break from the push-ups, shouted commands, and endless duties that come along with being a first-year student at West Point.

“It’s just the added responsibilities of having our plebe duties. Take out the trash. Deliver the laundry, all that good stuff,” said Theodorre Spiegel.

“It was touch and go. Especially at the beginning because they’re sending back letters telling you that it’s really hard,” said Cela Webster. “And as a mom, you don’t want to hear that. You want them to be enjoying their lives. But I’m very proud of him, and I wouldn’t want him to do anything else because this is his dream.”

Hugs, signs, and balloons welcomed loved ones home throughout the day as thousands of people passed through the airport.

Officials believe it will be one of the busiest travel days of the year, cautioning airport-goers to reserve parking ahead of time and expect possible delays at ticket counters and security checkpoints.

Ed Sheeran doppelganger?

Virgil Aviles was waiting for his son Jonathan to arrive from Charlotte, whom he hadn’t seen in two years. He called to warn him about possible fans.

“People might start screaming and all that,” he told Jonathan from his cell phone as his plane arrived at the gate.

Virgil said he was concerned some people might confuse his son with pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

“I said to him I bet somebody might confuse you with Ed when you get here,” Virgil said. “He does look a lot like Ed. It’s just that Ed is shorter."

Finally, Jonathan arrived with little fanfare

When asked whether people actually confused him with Sheeran, he replied, “My God, no!”

Jonathan, who is in a band, said he plans to spend the next few days concentrating on what’s important this time of year.

“Food, food, food, and Disney,” he said.

In a few days, many of the same people crowding TPA today will be back heading in the opposite direction.

Some are a few pounds heavier from Thanksgiving feasts and a whole lot happier, thanks to time spent with loved ones.