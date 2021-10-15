TGH Ice Plex second home to Tampa Bay Lightning for 24 years

BRANDON, Fla. — Just shy of the Brandon border you'll find the second home of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The TGH Ice Plex has been serving the community and the Bolts for 24 years.

"They've been training here for 24 years, we've served as the official training facility. We're here to support you know, their endeavors. Their continued growth is our continued growth you know, just them being here in the building, you know, gets people excited," said Wes Reid, Director of the TGH Ice Plex.

The twin ice rink is more than just the Bolts practice rink, it's also open to the public and home to rec and travel hockey leagues and figure skating. The ice plex has one of the largest adult hockey programs in the country.

Due to COVID, Bolts fans aren't able to watch the team practice at the rink right now but you can watch other programs or hit the ice yourself.