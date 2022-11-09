10-year-old animal activist Delanie Dennis to host pet adoption fair after winning national award

TAMPA, Fla. — Delanie Dennis isn't just an exceptional animal activist.

She's an award-winning "Kid of the Year," according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

And she's only 10 years old.

"I still can't believe out of all the great kids in the country helping animals, they picked me," she said in her ASPCA acceptance speech at a recent ceremony in New York City.

In just a few life-changing years, Delanie has raised more than $54,000 for bay area animal rescues, sanctuaries and charities.

Her love for animals — and her determined mission to find loving homes for them — is pure and beautiful.

"Animals bring people joy, they can help people, and they love you back no matter what," she said.

Her parents, Julie and Andy Dennis, own the delicious Cafe Delanie in Tampa. Sales of select food items, Delanie's famous lemonade, and merchandise goes to their daughter's epic mission.

This Sunday at Tampa's Dallas Bull, starting at 11 a.m., Delanie will host her 2nd Annual Squeeze the Day Animal Adoption Fair. Admission is free. There will be various adoption tables, food trucks and more.

For more on Delanie's Sunday event, click here.