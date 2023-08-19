Temple Terrace gym owner encourages donations after wildfires destroy Maui

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Temple Terrace fitness instructor and gym owner is devastated for her family in Maui after wildfires ripped through the Hawaiian island.

Kui Hafoka-Barreno grew up in Maui before joining the U.S. Army. She served seven years in the Army before ending up in Tampa.

She opened Aumakua Fitness in Temple Terrace more than two years ago.

"Through fitness, I found that I wasn’t finding exactly what I wanted to share, which was the Aloha spirit, making people feel like they’re at home. They can come to a gym and not feel intimidated; that’s what led me to opening up my own gym," said Hafoka-Barreno.

Hafoka-Barreno grew up in Maui. Her uncles, aunts, and cousins are still on the island.

"If you take that old Etch A Sketch and you just went like this, it's completely gone, memories, history," she said as she shook her hands.

She is collecting necessities and donations at her gym.

"I'm collecting donations, so I know; I've had a lot of people bring clothes, shoes. They drop them off here in the boxes when the gym is closed, and when the time is right, I will sort through that and send it their way," said Hafoka-Barreno.

Hafoka-Barreno said people may also learn about the families impacted by the fires.

An Instagram account called @lahaina_ohana_venmo shows people how to donate directly to families using Venmo.

"It is updated daily with different families that are now speaking out, saying what they witnessed, their story, and their personal Venmo that you can give to them directly," she said.

To learn more about Aumakua Fitness, click here.

To make monetary donations or donate items through the Hawaii Community Foundation, click here.

To donate through Aloha United Way, click here.

To make monetary donations to the American Red Cross, click here.

To make donations through the Hawaii Peoples’ Fund, click here.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is also accepting donations. For more information, click here.