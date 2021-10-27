Watch
Temple Scare-Us is a creeptacular Halloween display raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital

Free event is on Halloween night
Sean Daly
Posted at 3:08 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 03:08:04-04

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — On Halloween night, Temple Terrace will once again become "Temple Scare-Us."

Resident scream queen Alicia D'Amico and her family of hard-working haunters will host a free kid-friendly front-yard viewing party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5303 E. 127th Ave.

Their sprawling, animatronically awesome display gained notoriety last year when they inherited decorations from a stranger named Bob Moyer.

Bob lost his life due to complications from COVID, and his family was searching for a loving home for his Halloween goodies.

This year Temple Scare-Us is part of a nationwide collective of haunts raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. QR codes will be available for donation.

