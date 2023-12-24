Teenager killed in Hillsborough County crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A 17-year-old Gibsonton driver was killed early Sunday morning in Hillsborough County after another vehicle turned into his path, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At about 1:57 a.m., a Chevy Equinox, driven by a 44-year-old Wimauma man, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41.

At the same time, an Acura TL, driven by the 17-year-old Gibsonton man, was traveling northbound on the highway near the intersection of Villemaire Road. According to an FHP report, the Equinox driver made a U-turn into the path of the teenage driver, who despite taking evasive action, collided with the Chevy.

After the collision, the Acura entered the grass median, rotated back across the roadway and onto the east shoulder, where it struck a concrete culvert. It then overturned several times before hitting a light pole and several parked cars at the 1st Rate Auto dealership, the report stated.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Equinox driver was not injured. He was not cited nor charged in the crash.