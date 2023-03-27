Teenager arrested after shooting at TPD officers

A 15-year-old is in custody after he fired at two Tampa Police Officers on Sunday evening, according to the police department.

TPD said the teenager was arrested along with 20-year-old Jabari Murphy.

The incident happened after officers on patrol in the 300 block of Gould Ct. heard gunshots near Robles Park Apartments just after 5 p.m.

TPD said the officers approached a group when Murphy aimed a gun at them and then ran away. The teenager, who ABC Action News is not naming because of his age, aimed at the officers and fired before he also ran away, according to police.

RECOMMENDED: Tampa Bay area prosecutors, advocates look to address teen gun violence

The officers weren't injured and didn't return fire. They apprehended Murphy and the teenager after a short chase, police said. They recovered a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun.

Murphy is charged with aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to the Orient Road Jail.

The teenager is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, armed in the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and minor in possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

"These officers were protecting a community and came under fire. This could have resulted in a very different and tragic outcome. I am extremely thankful that our officers were not injured," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "I have already spoken with our State Attorney, Suzy Lopez, who has assured me her office will see these suspects prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I, once again, appeal to every member of our community to help us keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them, especially juveniles."

The department said the investigation remains active. Additional details are expected to be provided sometime on Monday.