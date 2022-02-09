Teachers being surprised with free new wedding dresses as a thank you from The Regent

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Regent event hall in Riverview is at it again. Last year they surprised front-line medical workers throughout the community with new wedding dresses. This year they are giving away dresses to teachers, as a thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic.

For Riverview Elementary School 4th grade teacher Jena Rose, it was anything but a typical math lesson Tuesday, when The Regent CEO Shannon Keil arrived with a new dress in her hands.

“Educators were having to change and transition to be able to teach our children in a good way and make them feel important still during the pandemic,” said Keil. “I mean they buy some of their own supplies and stuff, so you know what, let’s give back.”

It was tough to tell who was more excited, the students or Ms. Rose. Then she tried on the dress. The students said she looked like Cinderella.

“This means the world to me and the fact that I can share it with my kids means even more to me it’s such a special moment,” said Rose.

Rose was nominated for the dress by Principal Teri Madill, who said Ms. Rose’s passion for teaching is what made her Teacher of the Year.

“Her heart, and as an educator that’s what it’s all about, if she has a heart for the kids the kids are going to want to learn and they love her in return,” said Madill.

“It’s cool and she deserves it,” said student Cam Dang.

“Ever since she started teaching she was one of the best teachers I knew,” said Robert Mason. “She looks beautiful and I can’t wait until her wedding.”

Ms. Rose said it’s so nice to be appreciated especially after a couple of challenging years during the pandemic.

“It’s definitely been a challenge, it’s the understatement of the century, but I’ve learned a lot about myself and about my kids and about my career so that’s been rewarding,” said Rose.

She said receiving a new dress for free is a huge help when it comes to paying for a wedding on a teacher’s salary.

“The fact that this is something we can check off the finance list and something we don’t have to budge for is amazing,” said Rose.

The Regent is just beginning their Teacher Thank You tour. They have 45 more dresses to give away and will be accepting nominations from now until April.

For more information, go to theregentfl.com and click on events.