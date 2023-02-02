Tampa City Council expected to address crime concerns in West Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council is expected to address crime concerns in West Tampa on Thursday.

The push to address crime started with a deadly shooting in early December. Police said a woman in her 20s died in the incident, which happened on West Main Street near the intersection of Albany Avenue.

It's just one of a slew of shootings we have seen in that area. The violence is pushing some businesses to shut their doors.

Bay Cannon Beer Company closed after that deadly December shooting.

"The garage door was open. We had music playing, and the shooting happened within business hours, and bullets went into the building and into the beer fridge in the building. You know, had someone been standing there, it would be a different story that we’re telling,” Matthew Juaire, the Bay Cannon Beer owner, said.

That is not the only business that is considering getting out.

Tampa Police and the city council will discuss the latest in the investigation into that deadly December shooting.

City Council members declined to comment because it is an active investigation.

The city council meeting starts Thursday at 9 a.m.