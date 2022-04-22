Tampa's Urban E-Recycling helps recycle electronics

One local business in Tampa Bay is hoping to help the environment by recycling your electronics.

Urban E-Recycling in Tampa will recycle just about anything with a circuit board, from cell phones to computers. They also destroy the data that comes with it, too.

"Various different parts of that is, first and foremost is the environment, the environment, the more we recycle, the less mining that has to happen. You know, mining is a necessity at times," Greg Rabinowitz, CEO, Founder of Urban E- Recycling said. "It's harmful to the earth. It's not always controllable, especially if it's outside the United States. There's a major problem with cobalt mining in Africa right now in the Congo, which drives and is needed for lithium batteries for the EV cars. So basically, it helps the environment. It keeps a supply chain going, it keeps costs down. And it's a circular economy. Use, Reuse, Recycle."

The service is entirely free to the consumer. Between their three locations, they average about 150 pick-ups a week.

They'll also send you a video of them destroying your hard drive and a certification of recycle.