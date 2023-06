TAMPA, Fla. — The University Area CDC is hosting free tae kwon do lessons for kids ages 4 to 14 at their Community Complex in Tampa.

Taught by legendary Grand Master Fred Montesino, the lessons are part of the UACDC's "Get Moving" program aimed at getting kids out of the house, off their phones and active.

All skill levels are welcome.

