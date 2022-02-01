Watch
Tampa's Stageworks honors 75th anniversary of 'The Diary of Anne Frank' with moving adaptation

Performances start Friday, Feb. 4
Sean Daly
Posted at 4:58 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 04:58:14-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's Stageworks Theatre Company is honoring the 75th anniversary of the publication of "The Diary of Anne Frank" with a moving production.

Performances start on Friday, Feb. 4, and tickets start at $35.

Local theater stalwart Karla Hartley directs the play, while 16-year-old star Mercy Roberts portrays the young Jewish heroine who was so courageous in the face of the Holocaust.

Working on a set that stunningly re-creates the Secret Annex that housed the Frank family, the play's cast includes such talented performers as Samantha Parisi and Jaime Giangrande-Holcom.

"The Diary of Anne Frank" remains one of the most widely read books in the world.

For Stageworks ticket information and more, go here.

