Tampa's River O' Green celebration moved up to Friday due to weather

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa's River O' Green St. Patrick's Day celebration has been moved up to Friday, St. Patrick's Day, from Saturday due to inclement weather.

The festivities will now take place Friday, March 17, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The free event kicks off at 4 p.m. as the Hillsborough River is transformed into a bright shade of green for the occasion. Visitors can view the river along the Tampa Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

“The safety of all our guests and vendors is of the utmost importance,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership President and CEO Lynda Remund. “With storms in the forecast on Saturday, we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to reschedule. The blessing in disguise is now we get to host the River O’ Green Fest on St. Paddy’s Day! We haven’t had the event on the actual holiday since 2018. It’ll be a great way for families to kick off the weekend and wrap up spring break.”

The Irish-themed celebration runs until 8 p.m. and will feature kids' activities, food trucks, and beer. And new this year, Freedom Boat Club will offer free rides along the Hillsborough River.