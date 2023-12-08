Tampa's Golden Triangle preserves family memories

TAMPA, Fla. — For the past 70 years, preserving your family memories has been the job of a local business.

Golden Triangle is full of its own history. The company started on MacDill Avenue in 1953 as a camera store, developing and printing pictures.

"Over the years, they grew to seven stores at one time throughout Tampa, and they did film development. They did supplies, equipment. They sold full lines of cameras. And then, in the 90s, they were proud of the One Hour Photo developing, and Sam Sellers, Jr. took over in the 90s. And they were on Kennedy Boulevard for a very long time; 35 years, maybe a little bit longer than that," explained Kelly Winterling, current owner of Golden Triangle.

Times have certainly changed when it comes to cameras and technology over the past 70 years. They've downsized and moved to a co-working space on Armenia Avenue.

"We held on as long as we could. But now we're focusing on transferring all the old medias to digital, and really providing a service, a niche service that's needed to preserve all the family histories and legacies for future generations," said Winterling.

Winterling and her team are miracle workers. They can take old, damaged photos and turn them back into priceless memories.

"So we're preserving the family story and family legacies. I mean, every picture tells a story. And we just really, I mean me personally, every day, I'm thankful that I do something that really makes a difference and is special not only for my current clients but for their kids and their grandkids because, without it, these snaps of time would be lost," said Winterling.

Golden Triangle can also turn tapes into digital media files.

They've also started creating legacy videos.

"This is where I interview, usually a senior or a loved one, and I capture their story. So they're talking about their childhood, about raising a family, about their career, or about their life. And then we put their story that we fade in and out of photos. So as their words are going we make a video showing photos through their lifetime. And it just, it really, really makes a special keepsake. And the ones that we have done. The feedback we've received from families is just enough to warm your heart all winter long," explained Winterling