Tampa's first Muslim-led resettlement agency prepares to welcome refugees in September

TAMPA, Fla. — For many, escaping a war-torn country and finding a new home is scary.

"CAIR Florida, we've had an influx of refugees and asylum cases, and by the grace of God, we've seen a lot of asylees being granted their asylum cases in a very fast and efficient manner," said CAIR Florida Chief Executive Director Abdulah Jaber.

A new Tampa resource is making the transition feel more welcoming to some.

"We're very excited in welcoming the escalation of the services and the expansion to increase the capacity of the resettlement in the state of Florida," said Radiant Hands Executive Director Ghadir Kassab.

Under the Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees & Migration, Radiant Hands is now a federal resettlement agency. It's also the only Muslim organization, joining Lutheran Services, Church World Service, and Gulf Coast Jewish Family as the city's official resettlement agencies.

"These people have been displaced from their full country, and they're coming into a place that they know nothing about. They don't know anything about the people. They don't know anything about the culture and the land. And so being able to have a Muslim organization or an establishment that's familiar with their heritage, it makes it feel a little bit more like home," said Chaikirah Parker, founder of the African American Muslim Alliance of Tampa Bay.

Radiant Hands has spent months training under Islamic Relief USA and the International Rescue Committee, preparing to welcome refugees.

"By the end of September, there's going to be 30 individuals. But for 2024, we're working on 120 individuals, and the population is coming from all around the globe," said Kassab.

Radiant Hands has helped Muslim immigrants since 2015 with housing, food, and jobs. The organization even operates a kitchen and tailor to give those immigrants a chance to make money from their skills.

As an official federally recognized resettlement agency, the possibilities for the next wave of Americans is endless.

"This is one place that people can call home, and they can be able to be immersed in the culture and in the society," said Parker.