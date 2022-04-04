Watch
Tampa's Fat Beet Farm offers healthiness and deliciousness in equal measure

Sustainable coastal farm gives tours, too
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:43 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 05:43:54-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Sprawling like a rich, green oasis off Tampa's busy Hillsborough Avenue, Fat Beet Farm is all parts sustainable coastal farm and out-of-this-world kitchen and bakery.

Owned by the family who gave you the original Bonefish Grill, Fat Beet Farm is a "closed-loop" environmental concept, with fish (and fish poop) aquaponics giving life to lettuce, and bio digested kitchen scraps turned into nutrient-rich slurry to fertilize the crops.

The back part of the property is solar-powered. Even chickens hang out in a self-cleaning coop.

No chemicals, no bad stuff.

"Sustainability, in my opinion, is doing good for the Earth, and making every decision make sense for Mother Earth," said Josie Curci. "Making sure we're not putting anything in the soil that shouldn't be in the soil."

Fat Beet Farm is open for breakfast and lunch (and for takeout and groceries) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

They also offer tours and educational programs.

For more on Fat Beet Farm, click here.

