Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa's Cake Girl makes sure Mother's Day is super sweet with decadent treats

Puerto Rican cake honors Cake Girl's own mom
Tampa Cake Girl
Sean Daly
Kristina Lavallee, aka Cake Girl, became a household name when she made an incredible GOAT cake for Tom Brady.
Tampa Cake Girl
Posted at 5:31 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 05:31:38-04

TAMPA, Fla. — When Tampa's famous Cake Girl was still just a Little Girl growing up in Puerto Rico, her culinary hero was her chef mom, Margarita.

"She's been the one who has guided me through all of this, from when I was very little to where I am now," said the Cake Girl, aka celebrity baker Kristina Lavallee, who became a household name when she made a truly incredible GOAT cake for none other than Tom Brady.

The key to her successful power move from morning-market stalwart to star on the rise?

Perfection, of course. A drive for excellence she learned from her mama.

"It has to be perfect," said Lavallee, who has amassed a massive social-media following thanks to her whimsical creations and architecturally marvelous cakes (and PR-savvy husband Kirby).

Oh, and another thing: "It has to taste good and look good; it can't just be one or the other."

At her Carrollwood shop — at 14851 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa — the Cake Girl will honor her mom and all moms and people celebrating this weekend with special treats for Mother's Day.

This includes crazy-delicious Puerto Rican cakes, a decadently moist almond-flavored delight with rich butter-creamy frosting.

Learn more on the Cake Girl and all her delightful creations.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.