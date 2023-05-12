Tampa's Cake Girl makes sure Mother's Day is super sweet with decadent treats

TAMPA, Fla. — When Tampa's famous Cake Girl was still just a Little Girl growing up in Puerto Rico, her culinary hero was her chef mom, Margarita.

"She's been the one who has guided me through all of this, from when I was very little to where I am now," said the Cake Girl, aka celebrity baker Kristina Lavallee, who became a household name when she made a truly incredible GOAT cake for none other than Tom Brady.

The key to her successful power move from morning-market stalwart to star on the rise?

Perfection, of course. A drive for excellence she learned from her mama.

"It has to be perfect," said Lavallee, who has amassed a massive social-media following thanks to her whimsical creations and architecturally marvelous cakes (and PR-savvy husband Kirby).

Oh, and another thing: "It has to taste good and look good; it can't just be one or the other."

At her Carrollwood shop — at 14851 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa — the Cake Girl will honor her mom and all moms and people celebrating this weekend with special treats for Mother's Day.

This includes crazy-delicious Puerto Rican cakes, a decadently moist almond-flavored delight with rich butter-creamy frosting.

Learn more on the Cake Girl and all her delightful creations.