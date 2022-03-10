Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa's Amina Stevens stars in real estate reality show helping first-time homebuyers

"First Timers Club" airs today on HGTV
Screen Shot 2022-03-09 at 3.32.46 PM.png
Sean Daly
Screen Shot 2022-03-09 at 3.32.46 PM.png
Posted at 5:31 AM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 05:31:16-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Amina Stevens calls herself "an Energizer bunny."

She's always moving, always dancing...and longboarding...and roller-skating.

And she's always selling. Houses, that is.

The former Hillsborough County teacher is a top Realtor in Tampa now.

But it's her third career power move that's getting her most excited: TV star.

Amina's new show, "First Timers Club," airs on HGTV today at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

"What I love about the show is that you're diving into the worlds of each client," said the 28-year-old. "We're not just focusing on the houses, but also learning along the way about the process of buying a house."

Amina's lively social media presence caught the eye of a production team, and that in turn led to the pilots of "First Timers Club" for HGTV.

What makes her show different is her ability to blend all her unique talents: teaching, buying, selling...and calming often emotional buyers intimidated by the world of homeownership.

"When you're working with first-time home buyers, there's a huge knowledge gap that exists," she said. "A lot of buyers think the first house has to be my forever home, a mansion on the beach. And I'm like whoa, let's buy that first home, build up some equity and then get that mansion on the beach."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!