Tampa's Amina Stevens stars in real estate reality show helping first-time homebuyers

TAMPA, Fla. — Amina Stevens calls herself "an Energizer bunny."

She's always moving, always dancing...and longboarding...and roller-skating.

And she's always selling. Houses, that is.

The former Hillsborough County teacher is a top Realtor in Tampa now.

But it's her third career power move that's getting her most excited: TV star.

Amina's new show, "First Timers Club," airs on HGTV today at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

"What I love about the show is that you're diving into the worlds of each client," said the 28-year-old. "We're not just focusing on the houses, but also learning along the way about the process of buying a house."

Amina's lively social media presence caught the eye of a production team, and that in turn led to the pilots of "First Timers Club" for HGTV.

What makes her show different is her ability to blend all her unique talents: teaching, buying, selling...and calming often emotional buyers intimidated by the world of homeownership.

"When you're working with first-time home buyers, there's a huge knowledge gap that exists," she said. "A lot of buyers think the first house has to be my forever home, a mansion on the beach. And I'm like whoa, let's buy that first home, build up some equity and then get that mansion on the beach."