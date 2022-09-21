Watch Now
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices this weekend to celebrate 110th birthday

Macaroons for 49 cents! Eclairs for 59 cents!
Alessi's
Sean Daly
Alessi's
Posted at 6:05 AM, Sep 21, 2022
Tampa's Alessi Bakery — the iconic family business launched by Italian visionary Nicolo Alessi in 1912 — is celebrating a seriously big birthday this weekend.

To commemorate 110 years of serving up tasty guava tarts, coconut macaroons and scachatta cold pizza, Alessi Bakery at 2909 West Cypress Street in Tampa will roll back prices on select items on Saturday and Sunday.

We're talking 49-cent brownies, people! It's going to be a party!

Jason Alessi, the current Alessi-In-Charge, said the bakery's key to longevity comes down to three basic things: quality, consistency and customer service.

"We make our customers feel like family," he added.

For Alessi Bakery hours, directions, menu and more click here.

