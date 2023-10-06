Tampa woodworking school teaches residents how to make their own furniture

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to make your own furniture, there is a spot in Tampa Heights that has you covered: The Florida School of Woodwork.

In just one week, beginners can go from making a cutting board on day one to a table on day five.

Kate Swann is used to building furniture from scratch but never imagined she’d build a whole school from scratch.

“So the school of woodwork has been around for almost six years now; we are situated in this wonderful historic building in Tampa Heights,” said Swann. “It came about because I was a custom furniture maker, and students started coming and asking me how to teach them how to do woodwork, and eventually the number of students outweighed the furniture business, so we set up the school.”

Over the years, Kate has added a hall-of-fame lineup of instructors.

“So we have furniture makers who are from across the United States who are at the top of their making game come here to share and teach with students, so we are, in essence, a world-class local school,” said Swann.

Every week, a new class of eager, enthusiastic students, like Danielle Crenshaw, a nurse looking for a creative hobby, enters the workshop.

“It is definitely easy, definitely doable, she makes it just streamline, make sure you are comfortable, its all one on one if you need it,” said Crenshaw.

Kate not only teaches students how to use every piece of equipment but also how to use it safely.

“Well, I’m getting ready for retirement in a couple of years, so I’m trying to get a shop built, and I’m trying to get some equipment bought, and I don’t know what equipment to buy yet so I thought I would take a beginner class,” said student Scott Flemming.

Then there’s Garrett Pratt, who was already a professional carpenter. His next step is starting his own business.

“She has online classes that go through programs of how to build jobs, how to estimate things, what you need to look for upfront, contracts,” said Pratt.

Kate says the most rewarding part is not just spreading her knowledge of woodworking but also her joy.

“When I started learning how to woodwork, I realized for me that it was the most wonderfully satisfying thing you could possibly do, so as we bring new people into woodworking we can see that in their faces,” said Swann.

For more information, go to www.schoolofwordwork.com.