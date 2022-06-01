Watch
27-year-old Tampa woman wins $5M from Florida Lottery scratch-off

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 16:35:46-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman is celebrating a huge win thanks to a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to a release, 27-year-old Kaylin Guerrero claimed the top prize of $5 million from the $20 Gold Rush Limited Scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million. The lottery said Guerrero purchased her winning ticket from A Plus H, located at 8402 Gunn Highway in Tampa.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.    

Gold Rush Limited features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

