TAMPA, Fla — Jordan Wilkerson has cancer.

"I was diagnosed at the age of 25 with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma," she said.

The U.S. Airforce veteran is now undergoing chemotherapy and when asked about her diagnosis is still somehow upbeat.

"Honestly, the first thing I could think of is how lucky I am because there's still some people that have my type of cancer that don't get to go through chemotherapy. I'm just lucky to get the opportunity to do it and that my body is still strong enough," she said.

Her mom, Melissa McKnight, said Jordan has always taken life head-on.

"She's always been a tough one, for sure, I mean she takes things in stride," she said.

But they both also credit the Bolts and their historic run as something that's helped her get through so far.

"So instead of the days going by like, 'Okay there's one bag done. There's another chemo bag done.' I was viewing my five days in the hospital as like, 'Alright. I got a Bolts game tomorrow and then I have another one in two days and then after that second Bolts game, I'll be almost done so I can go home,'" Jordan said.

Jordan is now halfway through treatment and though the Bolts' run may be over for this season; she's confident she'll see another soon.

"It's okay we'll be back next year, I'm pretty confident in them so we're going to do it, we'll be back I'm not even worried about it," she said.