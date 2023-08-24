Tampa woman inspires others during fitness journey

Living in Tampa Bay, an area that offers such a gorgeous landscape, really comes with perks.

If getting fit is your goal, the inspiration to do it is all around—from fitting into your bathing suit for the beach to overall health and wellness as you soak up the Florida sunshine. But one woman's inspiration simply came from wanting to love herself.

I was very unhappy with myself and the weight," said Chase Cristia. "So starting here with everybody, and they just push you and push you, and you just do your best to be your best self."

When Cristia started with Heart Fitness in 2021, she did so as a member, utilizing their HiiT-style circuit training workouts and building her confidence. She didn't, however, expect to become a part of the family.

"So the most important thing when you're coming here is we know everybody's name," Cristia said. "We get to know who they are, what their life is like, all of their goals, and that was one of the most important things when I started coming here."

Before this, Cristia said she struggled with how she felt in her own body. But the more she trained at the family-oriented gym, she loved it so much she decided to apply for a position. She worked up the ranks to manager under ownership that prioritizes wellness just as much.

The gym also works to support the Tampa Bay area's economic health, bringing in small business vendors every other Saturday to encourage shopping local.

"We usually have them set a table up depending on who it is," Cristia said. "We had a protein business, donuts, smoothies, shakes, that kind of thing. They get to know us, they get to know all of our members and then it helps them too."

Now, having achieved her own goals and continuing to maintain them, Cristia only has encouragement to give to anyone just beginning the journey to their best self.

"Just don't be afraid. Just start," she said. "You have to start somewhere, and it's all about pushing yourself."