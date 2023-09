HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department will repair a water main break on the westbound lane on East Whiting Street, between South Tampa and South Franklin Streets.

According to the Tampa Water Department, the completion of the work is expected by 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 12.

Barricades and signs are in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow.

Authorities ask drivers to use alternate routes and caution when driving in the area.