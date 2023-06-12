Tampa Water Department changing disinfection process from June 12 to July 3

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department said it is temporarily changing its disinfection process from June 12 to July 3 as part of its routine maintenance to preserve drinking water quality.
As a result of the change, the department said that customers may experience a change in their drinking water's smell, color, and taste during that period.
The department will use chlorine instead of chloramine (a mix of ammonia and chlorine) to disinfect its drinking water and help prevent bacteria from developing in water mains and service lines.
The water department gave this advice to those who may have a sensitivity to chlorine:
- Minimize the effect of the chemical by running the tap for a few minutes before using the water, filling a pitcher of water, and letting it sit for several hours to allow any residual chlorine to evaporate or installing a carbon filter on kitchen/bathroom faucets or shower heads or replacing existing filters with new ones.