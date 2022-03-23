Tampa veterinary clinic performs its smallest leg amputation on kitten weighing less than half a pound

TAMPA, Fla. — A kitten is recovering "purfectly" after having her leg amputated by a veterinary clinic in Tampa earlier this week.

Harmony Vet Care Harmony Vet Care performs leg amputation on Valerie the kitten

On Facebook, Harmony Vet Care said the kitten, Valerie, needed her leg amputated after it lost circulation and died, which they believe was due to her umbilical cord.

"The necrosis and infection were stunting her growth, and she needed emergency surgery or she wouldn't survive," Harmony Vet Care said in their post.

The veterinary clinic took on the challenge and completed its smallest leg amputation to date on the just about 0.2-pound kitten.

Valerie's growth and appetite, per Harmony Vet care, "have increased exponentially."

She's currently being fostered by Fox Foster Kittens, where she'll be available for adoption in a couple of weeks.