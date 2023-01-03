Tampa Veteran gets new roof installed

TAMPA, Fla. — Construction is underway at U.S. Army Veteran David Rowe's Tampa home.

Rowe is getting a new roof.

This is part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. The group partnered with Wayne Gonzalez Roofing and Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County to make this happen.

Rowe served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He told ABC Action News this is something he would not be able to afford on his own.

"I'm very proud of it because a lot of people that care about you, that you don't know, and that's the main thing about it, is people care about each other," said Rowe.

Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 400 military members have received new roofs.