Tampa vet clinic says it's a victim of theft, looking for community support

TAMPA, Fla. — A low-cost vet clinic in Tampa is asking for the community’s help after they said they were victims of theft.

Harmony Vet Care’s goal is to help people and their pets.

"That's really one of our big missions is to help people that don't have any other options, and we are able to keep them with their pets for the rest of their pet’s life,” said Alexandra Guida, a manager at Harmony Vet Care.

But the non-profit vet clinic is now turning to the community for support.

"A couple days ago, we did have a theft of a little over $4,500,” said Guida.

Guida said while they’re not able to disclose details right now, it’s money that’s vital to help pets, the community, and vets do life-saving surgeries.

"All of our spay neuters run about $100 per surgery," said Guida. "Our emergency surgeries typically are around $1,000, so that could potentially be four or even five emergency surgeries we could do to help people that cannot afford anything anywhere else."

The clinic said the situation is being investigated, though they don’t plan to change anything that they do as far as prices, services, or availability.

In the meantime, they’re planning a spring cleaning yard sale for the end of May. They’re looking for any type of donations, not just pet related, to use for their fundraiser.

"I think Harmony does a pretty good job at supporting the community, so now we're kind of seeing it on the other side them giving back to us,” said Guida.

Donations can be dropped off at 8704 Jackson Springs Rd, Tampa. The clinic asked people to send them a message on Facebook for the keypad door entry code to deposit donations inside a locked building.

The yard sale event will be:



Location: 8704 Jackson Springs Rd, Tampa

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 8 a.m. – Noon

Volunteers will also be needed on the day of the yard sale. People can email management@harmonyvetcare.org if they're available to volunteer.