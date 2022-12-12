Tampa Union Station gets some TLC from local train and history buffs

TAMPA, Fla. — Built in 1912, Tampa Union Station has seen its share of boom times and hard times.

On the National Register of Historic Places, the Tampa train depot is still active, with daily Amtrak routes to Miami and New York.

But the grand old place, an architectural marvel of Italian Renaissance Revival style, needs some TLC these days.

So bring in Brandie Miklus, a transportation expert for the city and a nonprofit called Friends of Tampa Union Station, who believe this place could be a proud palace once again.

"We are all about preserving the past to ensure the future," said Miklus, president of the nonprofit. "We want to make this space a great place to go."

The friends want to keep the station active as a transportation destination but also refurbish it for weddings, events and as a destination in itself.

Through donations, including a buy-a-brick program, grants, city involvement and more, the non-profit has big plans. They recently just spruced up the old baggage building, a beautiful brick edifice that's now perfect for parties.

Future dreams include fixing up the windows and cracks in the paint and walls and maybe even opening up a coffee shop or cafe to replace the dreary vending area.

Miklus said making this place shine again will have a "ripple effect" for the city as a whole, possibly leading to more trains, more economic boosts and more good vibes for Downtown Tampa.

To find out more about the Friends of Tampa Union Station and its mission, go here.