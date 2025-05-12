Watch Now
Tampa tops US cities with highest property tax increase: LendingTree

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report said Tampa had the highest property tax increase of all major cities in the United States.

According to a LendingTree analysis, Tampa saw the highest property tax increase of the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country between 2021 and 2023.

Tampa property taxes increased 23.3% from 2021 to 2023, from a median yearly rate of $1,935 in 2021 to $2,835 in 2023.

Tampa, Indianapolis (19.8%), and Dallas (19.0%) saw the highest property tax increases from 2021 to 2023, while Pittsburgh (4.4%), Philadelphia (8.2%), and Milwaukee (8.3%) saw the lowest increase, LendingTree said.

