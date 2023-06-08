Tampa Theatre's 'Summer Classics Series' brings back popular movies to the big screen

The historic Tampa Theatre is gearing up for a big summer of classic movies, quirky movies and a free historic movie honoring Juneteenth.

For the 32nd year, Tampa Bay's nonprofit movie palace will host its popular "Summer Classics" series, big movies on the big screen families should see together.

Sunday matinees are $10, and this year's classic slate is a good one, including Vertigo (June 11), Fantasia (June 25), Mamma Mia! (July 9), The Breakfast Club (July 16) Titanic (Aug. 13) and many more.

Also, the Tampa Theatre is going all out for quirkmeister Wes Anderson, premiering the director's new movie, Asteroid City, on June 23, and also showing a "Wes-rospective" of his films, including Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom.

Plus, on June 18, in celebration of Juneteenth, the venue will host a free screening of 1926 silent film "The Flying Ace," which features an all-Black ensemble and was produced by Jacksonville's legendary Norman Studios. The silent film will be paired with an original live score on the theater's Wurlitzer organ.

