Tampa theatre companies team up to return to the stage sharing actors, set

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s challenging enough to perform in one show, but during the next month several Tampa actors will be front and center at Stage Works in two different shows, running simultaneously, sometimes on the same day.

“I’ve never been in this amazing opportunity to perform two at the same time,” said actress Calee Gardner.

“First time for me actually being two different people at two different times in the same space,” said actor Cranstan Cumberbatch.

“Over two years since I’ve done live theater so I was like, ‘yeah bring it on, the more the merrier,’” said actress Marie-Claude Tremblay.

The collaboration, between Think Tank Theatre and Tampa Repertory Theatre, was an out-of-the-box idea to save money while doubling in creativity.

“Part of coming together to work as a unit is to pull our resources to produce at the level we want to produce,” said Georgia Mallory Guy, artistic director for Think Tank Theatre.

The shows, “The Giver” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” couldn’t be more different, yet the lighting, set, stage and actors are the same.

“It's like field of dreams but we are building some magic and I really believe the community will come,” said Emilia Sargent, artistic director for Tampa Repertory Theatre.

The big question for these performers working double duty, is if they ever forget what show they’re in?

“Well I’m the mother in both shows so no you know I’m always the mom,” said Tremblay.

The cast says the best part is getting to know a whole new theatre company that has the same ambition and dreams.

“Just a very beautiful feeling to be able to connect with all these people especially in two different shows,” said Imani Alvarado.

For more information on showtimes and tickets, go to www.thinktanktya.org or www.tamparep.org.

