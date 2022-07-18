Tampa teenage prepares to play with the best at Grammy Camp

TAMPA — The Grammys are considered the pinnacle of achievement when it comes to music. So you can imagine how exciting it was for one Tampa teen when The Grammy Museum invited him to LA for a week to learn the ins and outs of the music industry.

From the piano, trumpet, guitar, and drums, Harrison TC Le has yet to meet an instrument he can’t play.

“I feel like I can know different harmonies and structures just by listening,” said Le.

This Carrollwood Day School senior’s favorite instrument is actually his MacBook.

“The beauty of music creation on a computer is combining all these layers of sounds and making it into one song,” said TC.

TC, also known as T Soy Sauce, didn’t realize how revolutionary his sound design could be until he received an invitation to attend the 18th annual Grammy Camp Program in Los Angeles this August.

“This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life, I have been watching the Grammys for years, and I couldn’t imagine me being up there,” said TC.

He is one of only 81 high school students nationwide to be invited to the camp. There they will work with music industry professionals and collaborate with one another.

“It’s going to be so fun to learn about each other's unique skills, combine them, and at the same time, we are all going to be learning from the best of the best,” said TC.

For TC, he’ll be representing the Electronic Music Production category. His dream is to one day write music for video games, TV shows and movies.

He said, 'who knows,' maybe he'll even have his own Grammy someday.

“I feel it’s less about the award itself but more about the journey I have taken to learn all these skills and meet all these people,” said TC.