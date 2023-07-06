Tampa tattoo shop uses artificial intelligence to create unique ink

TAMPA, Fla. — From healthcare to politics, artificial intelligence is everywhere and now, it’s a new tool for a Tampa area Tattoo shop.

“This can expedite the process without ever sacrificing the quality,” said Davy Rolando, the founder & co-owner of Emphasis Tattoo.

“Instead of having an artist spend hours and hours just tweaking every chance that you may have the AI really helps us do it in a timely manner,” said Rolando.

Jordan Ginsberg uses AI to create tattoos for his clients, so ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain sat down with Ginsberg to learn how it works. For example, he used a popular tattoo image – a lion.

“The issue we usually run into is there are only so many good pictures of lions as far as Nat Geo and things like that. So, this actually creates an image based off the compilation of all the pictures that are on the internet. It will create a new image based on what it learns about the face of a lion,” said Ginsberg.

He created an input, which can be extremely simple or very detailed, and four images pop on the screen in about one minute. The result is four images that morph with details in real-time.

“It’s cool to see how it morphs will all those details in real-time,” said St. Germain.

“As an artist, I know a lot of people have fears, but I look at the amount of time saved to get ideas,” said Ginsberg.

“We now have the options to do different variations – we can click v2, and it will give us these variations,” said Ginsberg.

AI technology has its flaws, though, as we saw with a different prompt – a woman driving a car in a specific time period.

“Oh yeah, I couldn’t tell you what’s going on here. So it still isn’t perfect. It definitely has a way to go,” said Ginsberg.

Rolando told ABC Action News not everyone loves AI, which is why the technology is just another tool in their toolbox for clients.

“As far as my use of AI, I have yet to find a design that was ready to go and perfect right out of the AI. So the artistic point usually comes with (a) having to modify it and make sure that it is correct and (b) as well as the technical application," said Ginsberg.