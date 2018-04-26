Tampa students brings domestic violence play to first high school in Hillsborough County

TAMPA — A Tampa high school senior was able to bring a national play that brings awareness to teen dating violence to the first school in Hillsborough County.

Carolina Cassedy first saw the Yellow Dress as part of a sponsored event with ABC Action News as part of our commitment to taking a stand against domestic violence.

Cassedy said as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, she reached out to Deana's Educational Theater about the possibility of hosting a show at her high school, Robinson High School.

Cassedy tells us when she presented the idea to her high school principal, she was told that she would be responsible for getting teachers and guidance counselors on board.

On Thursday, hundreds of students filled the auditorium to watch the monologue play.

The actor plays a young girl in high school who gets trapped in relationship that is taken over by jealousy.

"If I can make an impact in at least one person's life today, then I've done something," said Cassedy.

After the show, there was a question and answer forum with some of the students about domestic violence in teens.

The actress, Denise Dean, helped point out warning signs of control and anger that eventually led to physical abuse.

Lorenzo Migliara, a junior at Robinson, said the story was captivating.

"I think emotionally it made me really understand the effect this can have on an individual and the effect it can have on a community."

For more information on the play, click here.